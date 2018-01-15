Jansen turns attention to replacing loan star

Matt Jansen admits losing Nick Haughton is a massive blow but the Chorley boss says the Magpies will be working hard to fill the void left by the loan star.

Haughton was called back from his season-long loan at Victory Park by League One side Fleetwood Town on Monday.

He scored his 13th goal of the season in what turned out to be his last game for Chorley, the 2-0 win at Curzon Ashton on Saturday.

It is thought that Haughton, 23, has not been recalled to feature for Town’s first team and is anticipated to sign a fresh loan deal elsewhere or leave Highbury on a permanent basis this window.

Chorley boss Jansen has thanked Haughton for his blistering 25-game spell at Victory Park but now turns his attentions to swiftly finding a replacement.

He said: “It is a massive blow.

“He’s a great lad and we cannot thank him enough for what he has done during his time here.

“We would have loved to have kept him for the whole season but it was not to be.

“Given his form for us it was inevitable that we would probably not keep him this window.

“We wish him all the best and we are so sad to see him go.

“But that is football and we move on.

“We have a strong squad, it has always been about the whole squad, not just one player.

“We are always looking to strengthen and hopefully we can bring somebody in to replace him and hopefully they will have the same impact as Nick did.

“Nick enjoyed his time here and put himself on the map, so that can only encourage clubs to trust us with their players.”

Now Chorley prepare for another tough away trip to Darlington on Saturday without Haughton and the suspended Matt Challoner. The defender was sent off in The Magpies’ 0-0 draw with Kidderminster along with assistant boss Jamie Vermiglio.

Chorley have appealed Challoner’s red card but Jansen is yet to hear whether that was successful.