Jack ​Hazlehurst departure to Football League outfit Burton Albion is vindication for boss Preece

​Jack Hazlehurst dream move to League One outfit Burton Albion told Chorley boss Andy Preece that he must be doing something right.

​The Magpies manager plucked the creative midfielder from out of nowhere last summer.

The 24-year-old was plying his trade for City of Liverpool in the NPL West Division.

Preece saw something in the diminutive playmaker and brought him to Victory Park.

Match action from Chorley's final pre-season fixture against Manchester City (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Hazlehurst became an integral member of the Magpies squad, helping the team to finish fourth in the National League North – ultimately missing out on promotion via the play-offs.

His fine form certainly caught some admiring glances further up the pyramid and it the Brewers who made the move following the end of the season.

It’s not the first time the Magpies have been raided for their stars.

A couple of years ago Harry Cardwell earned a move to Southend, while last summer Jon Ustabasi was snapped up by neighbours AFC Fylde.

Even this summer, Hazlehurst was joined in the departures lounge at Victory Park by Carlton Ubaezuonu and Justin Johnson who joined Scunthorpe United and Macclesfield respectively.

Together, the trio contributed more 40 goals between them but Preece is hopeful that the signings he has made this summer will fill the void and continue the trend of uncovering hidden gems.

"It’s what we look to do every year,” said Preece, who takes his team to Peterborough Sports today on the opening weekend of the season. “It’s great that these lads come in, develop and ultimately move on to bigger things.

"We got money Jack which is really positive for us. We have helped him get into the Football League but the club has got a big transfer fee out of it which really helps the financial side of things.

"It’s a tough business running a football club – so now and then you need that cash injection.

"It doesn’t make my job any easier but it’s part of my job to try to do that and we are looking for that again this season with the players we have brought in.

"Who would have thought Justin would have scored the goals he did last season. I think the most Carlton had scored in a season was five goal previously and Jack was coming in from two division below.

"You just don’t know but I am excited by the players that we have brought in.”