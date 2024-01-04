Latest transfer news as Preston North End and three others face a stumbling block in their move for a Newcastle United midfielder.

Preston North End are said to be involved in a four-way transfer battle for want away Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden.

Hayden is on a season-long loan at Belgian outfit Standard Liege, and will need to be recalled if any move is to take place. Parent clubs tend to have a clause in loan deals that can allow them to be recalled half-way through their spell.

The Telegraph is reporting that Preston North End are keeping tabs on Hayden’s situation in Belgium. North End face competition from their Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers, as well as Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle.

Standard Liege have just made a managerial change after parting ways with Carl Hoefkens. Croatian boss Ivan Leko is reported to be the new manager, and will return to Belgium for his fifth spell in the country.

It is reported by Get Belgian and Dutch Football News that Liege are in financial difficulty after reporting losses. It is unsure yet whether there is any money available to sign players and that spells bad news if Hayden is recalled.

Hayden was due to join Luton Town but his move to Kennilworth Road collapsed. West Brom, QPR, Millwall and Middlesbrough were linked with a move back in the summer, but now Hayden has four different destinations to six months ago if his stay is cut short.

Newcastle United according to Football Insider are said to be in favour cutting short the loan and their preference is to loan him to an English team. The 28-year-old however could have some protestations against a potential move after a revealing interview. In October he went on the record to say that believed that he was above the level of the Championship, and rejected the opportunity to remain in England.

Speaking previously about the move, Hayden said to Belgian outlet Walfoot: “I had options in England, but as I got older I wanted to try something different. I will be 29 at the end of the season. It was the right time for me to try a new championship; a new challenge. With no disrespect to the Championship, I think I’m better than that when I’m at my best.

“I have played for three of the best teams in the division, I know what I can do when I am fit and I preferred to change leagues to continue performing at a high level.

“I was playing every game for Newcastle, got injured and didn’t play again. Things can happen very quickly in football. My focus is only on Standard and we’ll see if one day I want to return to England.”