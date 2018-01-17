Is VAR technology the future or will it ruin the beautiful game?

English football history was made at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night as VAR techology was used to award a goal for the very first time.

Hosts Leicester City got the better of League One Fleetwood Town 2-0 in the third round FA Cup replay.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored in each half but it was his strike 13 minutes from time that required the intervention of the video assistant referee.

Referee Jon Moss asked to check if the striker was offside before finishing off Riyad Mahrez's reverse pass.

Replays showed Iheanacho was onside when the ball was played and the goal stood.

Fleetwood skipper Nathan Pond protests to referee Jon Moss.

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler wasn't impressed with how the new system worked.

“I am a traditionalist," he said post-match.

"I think you should keep the game simple, pure, and that is why the game is so beautiful. We should not try to reinvent the game.

“I can understand why they are doing it – they want to help the referee.

“I am a little bit annoyed that when you have VAR in some situations you are still guessing.

"You are still not seeing 110 per cent what actually happened and then you are guessing.

“True football belongs with human errors.”

Leicester manager Claude Puel took a more positive view as his side progressed to a fourth round tie away at Peterborough.

"I think we saw in the situation that it was important," he said.

"It was a good thing for us.

"The video is not perfect because we should have had free-kicks for fouls on (Vicente) Iborra but for the goal it was good."

The system is currently being trialled and can be used for four types of match-chaging incidents - goals, penalties, straight red cards and mistaken identity.

On-field officials make their own decision and then clear and obvious errors can be overturned with the assistance of an official in a studio in London.

Fans in the stadium do not see the replay pictures but supporters watching at home will see the same camera angles as the referees.