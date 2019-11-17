Hyde United 4, Bamber Bridge 1: Non-league round-up

Bamber Bridge went down to their 11th league defeat of the season when they were well beaten 4-1 at Hyde United.

It all looked so promising for Joey Collins’ men when James dean gave them a 1-0 lead.

However, the visitors equalised before the break and ran out convincing winners in the second half – scoing three times without reply.

Dean put Brig in front when in the 22nd minute when he turned home a rebound after Alistair Waddecar’s shot had crashed against the crossbar.

Hyde equalised four minutes before the break when Christopher Sharp turns the ball home at far post after a corner.

Sharp then put the home side ahead 12 minutes after half-time with a stunning volley.

Gary Pett almost pulled Brig level but his header was well saved and it became 3-1 on 68 minutes when Liam Tongue hammered home.

The scoring was completed seven minutes from time through Jamal Crawford.

Meanwhile, Clinical Lancaster City solidified themselves in second place after a 1-0 away victory against Scarborough Athletic.

David Norris got the winning goal on the hour mark when he fired home after Boro’s goalkeeper Tommy Taylor had made a hash of Nially Rodney’s initial effort.

The win puts the Dolly Blues three points ahead of third placed Basford, ton had to make a save shortly after Norris’s effort.

In the National League, AFC Fylde were beaten 3-1 by Solihull Moors. Ryan Croasdale was on target for the Coasters.

Southport lost 2-1 at home to King’s Lynn Town in the National League North.

In the NPL North West Division, Clitheroe and Kendal Town’s respective matches agains tTadcaster Albion and Marske United fell foul of the weather.

Burscough were beaten 2-0 at home by Litherland YMCA in the NWC Premier Division.

Charnock Richard lost 3-1 at Congleton despite Jordan Darr’s second half strike.

Garstang drew 4-4 at home to Bacup Borough. Alan Coar scored two, Ric Coar got one and Cameron Ross also scored.

