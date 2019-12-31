HUGE Manchester United transfer snub revealed, Red Devils linked with move for talented teenager, and more

Have your say

Manchester United feature in today's roundup of Premier League rumours.

Manchester United reportedly suffered a huge transfer snub in missing out on Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.

Haaland joined German giants Borussia Dortmund, putting to bed rumours that he would end up at Old Trafford.

According to The Independent, Manchester United actually made the biggest financial offer to Haaland, yet the striker still decided to move to Germany.

Because of the snub, United will reportedly step up their chase of an England international.

The rest of today's headlines:

Arsenal are interested in bringing Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Lemar to London in January. Lemar was previously heavily linked with a move to Liverpool. (Daily Mirror)

Granit Xhaka is being linked with a move away from Arsenal in January, with Hertha Berlin touted as a likely destination. (Various)

Manchester United want to sign 16-year-old Birmingham City winger Jude Bellingham, who scored in the Blues’ crazy 4-5 defeat to Leeds United. (The Sun)

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti claims that he has previously tracked striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin whilst working at other clubs. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United have an extra determination to land Jadon Sancho after missing out on the signing of Erling Haaland. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has conceded that his side will not catch Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title. (Various)

Liverpool are keen on former Hull City full-back Max Clark, who is performing well at Vitesse Arnhem. (Daily Mail)