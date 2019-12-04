How to watch Leicester City v Liverpool on Amazon Prime for free on Boxing Day, and all the other fixtures available in December

Liverpool fans will be able to keep up with their teams' Premier League exploits this month, without the need for an expensive subscription package.

That's because Amazon is set to broadcast 20 top flight games across December.

They'll be available at no extra cost to subscribers, and new sign-ups can even watch Boxing Day's matches for free.

Amazon became the first streaming service to broadcast live football in the UK after securing rights to Premier League games from the 2019/20 season in 2018.

The US tech giant will show 20 matches a season for three years after buying one of the final two remaining packages at an undisclosed cost.

The Boxing Day fixture kicks off at 8pm, with Leicester City hosting The Reds at the King Power Stadium.

How do I watch the game?

The game will be available to stream through Amazon Prime Video, and you will also be able to download it after broadcast for later viewing.

Amazon Prime Video costs £7.99 a month, or an annual subscription of £79 a year.

In addition, Prime members are able to watch weekly highlights of all Premier League matches throughout the season.

New subscribers are able to start a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, which will grant them access to all the action and can be cancelled at any time.

What other games are on Amazon Prime Video?

If you're not a Liverpool fan, fear not; there are plenty of other Premier League games on Prime to keep you entertained.

20 Premier League games will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video across December, including every game on Boxing Day.

Here is the full list of remaining Premier League fixtures on Amazon Prime Video in December:​

Thursday 5 December

Sheffield United v Newcastle United - 7.30pm

Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion - 8.15pm

Thursday 26 December

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - 12.30pm

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal - 3pm

Aston Villa v Norwich City - 3pm

Chelsea v Southampton - 3pm

Crystal Palace v West Ham - 3pm

Everton v Burnley - 3pm

Sheffield United v Watford - 3pm

Man Utd v Newcastle United - 5.30pm

Leicester City v Liverpool - 8pm

Friday 27 December

Wolves v Man City - 7.45pm

How come the football is on Amazon?

Sky Sports and BT Sport bought the rights to a total of 160 matches for around £4.5 billion, at a slight discount on the previous deal, with two of the seven packages left unsold until Amazon and BT made their move

The rights included one round of midweek games and one round on a bank holiday in December.

In a statement, Amazon said: "This will be the first time a full round of Premier League fixtures will be broadcast live in the UK."

Premier League Executive Chairman Richard Scudamore said: “Amazon is an exciting new partner for the Premier League and we are very pleased they have chosen to invest in these rights.

“Prime Video will be an excellent service on which fans can consume live Premier League football – including for the first time in the UK a full round of matches – and we look forward to working with them from season 2019/20 onwards.”

No doubt the organisation are excited about tapping into a network of 100 million Prime members worldwide - over ten times the number of subscribers to Sky, who have been experiencing falling viewership in their sports packages in recent years.