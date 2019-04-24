How the Championship table would look if only goals by English players counted this season
English football has benefited massively from the influence of the foreign game thirty years or so; expert tacticians, dazzling goalscorers and powerhouse defenders from Europe and beyond have enriched the beautiful game on our shores, complimenting the undeniable talent of our own homegrown talent. Well, just imagine for one moment that, in a bizarre football laws twist the EFL are hopefully incapable of dreaming up, only goals by English players were to be counted.
Here’s how the Championship table would look right now if only goals by Englishmen counted this season...
1. 1st - 24th - Norwich City
My word! What a shocker to open with. Well, in fairness, we probably should have seen this coming - given that fabulous Fin Teemu Pukki has been the main man for the Canaries this season, scoring 28 goals. Interestingly, if only English goals counted, Norwich would have racked up just three wins all season. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
Not much change here for Rotherham, who've just been rotten all round. The Millers' three joint top scorers all English, which highlights how much they've struggled this season. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Strip Brentford of Neal Maupay's 24 goals and they're in big trouble! The 22-year-old has been their standout player, and his side would be in the relegation zone if bereft of his goals. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Scotland international Oli McBurnie has been an absolute goal machine for Swansea City this season, accumulating a tally of 19. If left to depend just on English goals, the Swans would be clear of the relegation zone on goal difference alone. A huge drop of 11 places! (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)