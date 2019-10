The Lilywhites have proven that they can amass a big points total over 46 games - could they return to the big time this season? Check out the 46 game table below.

1. West Bromwich Albion 83 points GD +24 West Bromwich Albion 83 points GD +24 Getty Buy a Photo

2. Leeds United 82 points GD +17 Leeds United 82 points GD +17 Getty Buy a Photo

3. Preston North End 73 points GD +16 Preston North End 73 points GD +16 Getty Buy a Photo

4. Hull City 72 points GD +8 Hull City 72 points GD +8 Getty Buy a Photo

View more