How are Preston North End's summer departures performing at their new clubs?
A number of players left Preston North End during the summer and have since found themselves new homes across the football pyramid.
Some instantly found new homes, while others are still looking for their destination.
Here is how they have performed since leaving:
Tom Barkhuizen
Former Blackpool and Morecombe forward Barkhuizen was among those to depart Deepdale in the summer.
Most Popular
After being released by North End, he made the move to Derby County.
So far this season, he has scored twice in all competitions, with the Rams sitting one point off the League One play-off places.
Josh Earl
North End youth product Josh Earl left the club in the summer after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.
The 23-year-old dropped down to League One, joining Fleetwood Town, who are currently 17th in the table.
In all competitions so far this year, the fullback has picked up nine yellow cards in the space of 23 games, while also scoring one goal.
Tom Bayliss
After spending the 2021/22 season on loan with Wigan Athletic, Tom Bayliss departed Preston, with the midfielder requesting for his contract to be terminated.
As a free agent, he made the move to Shrewsbury Town on a two-year deal.
He has scored four goals and provided three assists in all competitions this year.
Joe Rafferty
Joe Rafferty was released by Preston following the conclusion of last season.
Since then he has made the move to Portsmouth, where he has struggled with injury and has only featured in eight games.
The 29-year-old has been out of action since the start of September, and had further surgery on his groin at the beginning of last month.
Paul Huntington
Paul Huntington’s 10 year spell with Preston came to an end during the summer following his release.
The 35-year-old made the move to Carlisle, where he has played 15 times in total, scoring once.
Connor Ripley
Goalkeeper Connor Ripley made the move to Morecambe following his release from Preston.
In 23 games he has conceded 34 goal, managing only four clean sheets.
Mathew Hudson
Mathew Hudson headed to Buxton Town in National League North following the end of his time with Lilywhites.
Jack Baxter
Midfielder Jack Baxter also dropped out of the Football League following his Preston departure, with the 22-year-old joining Stafford Rangers.
Ethan Walker
Young forward Ethan Walker was signed by Blackburn Rovers following his Lilywhites exit.
So far this season he has featured six times in Premier League 2, scoring one goal.
Izzy Brown
Following a turbulent spell at Deepdale, Izzy Brown departed the club at the backend of last season.
The former Chelsea youngster has since been a free agent.
Scott Sinclair
Former Swansea, Celtic and Manchester City attacker was released by Preston during the summer after two-and-a-half years with the club.
In October, he returned to his first side Bristol Rovers on a short-term deal, and has scored two goals in seven appearances.
Josh Harrop
Former Manchester United youngster Josh Harrop is still without a club after his contract with North End was terminated by mutual agreement.
Jamie Thomas
Following his release from Preston, Jamie Thomas re-joined Bamber Bridge in November.