Tom Barkhuizen (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Some instantly found new homes, while others are still looking for their destination.

Here is how they have performed since leaving:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Barkhuizen

Former Blackpool and Morecombe forward Barkhuizen was among those to depart Deepdale in the summer.

After being released by North End, he made the move to Derby County.

So far this season, he has scored twice in all competitions, with the Rams sitting one point off the League One play-off places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Earl

North End youth product Josh Earl left the club in the summer after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old dropped down to League One, joining Fleetwood Town, who are currently 17th in the table.

In all competitions so far this year, the fullback has picked up nine yellow cards in the space of 23 games, while also scoring one goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Bayliss

After spending the 2021/22 season on loan with Wigan Athletic, Tom Bayliss departed Preston, with the midfielder requesting for his contract to be terminated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a free agent, he made the move to Shrewsbury Town on a two-year deal.

He has scored four goals and provided three assists in all competitions this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Rafferty

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Rafferty was released by Preston following the conclusion of last season.

Since then he has made the move to Portsmouth, where he has struggled with injury and has only featured in eight games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old has been out of action since the start of September, and had further surgery on his groin at the beginning of last month.

Paul Huntington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Huntington’s 10 year spell with Preston came to an end during the summer following his release.

The 35-year-old made the move to Carlisle, where he has played 15 times in total, scoring once.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Ripley

Goalkeeper Connor Ripley made the move to Morecambe following his release from Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 23 games he has conceded 34 goal, managing only four clean sheets.

Mathew Hudson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mathew Hudson headed to Buxton Town in National League North following the end of his time with Lilywhites.

Jack Baxter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Jack Baxter also dropped out of the Football League following his Preston departure, with the 22-year-old joining Stafford Rangers.

Ethan Walker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young forward Ethan Walker was signed by Blackburn Rovers following his Lilywhites exit.

So far this season he has featured six times in Premier League 2, scoring one goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Izzy Brown

Following a turbulent spell at Deepdale, Izzy Brown departed the club at the backend of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Chelsea youngster has since been a free agent.

Scott Sinclair

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Swansea, Celtic and Manchester City attacker was released by Preston during the summer after two-and-a-half years with the club.

In October, he returned to his first side Bristol Rovers on a short-term deal, and has scored two goals in seven appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Harrop

Former Manchester United youngster Josh Harrop is still without a club after his contract with North End was terminated by mutual agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Thomas