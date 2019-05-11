Home is where the art is says Chorley FC striker Josh Wilson as Magpies hope Victory Park record can aid promotion quest

Chorley striker Josh Wilson says the Magpies’ home record can help carry them into non-league’s top flight this weekend.

The Victory Park outfit are one game away from reaching the National League, with only Spennymoor Town standing in their way tomorrow.

The clubs meet in the National League North play-off final on Chorley’s home turf, thanks to their second-placed finish in the table.

And after 15 wins and just three defeats at home all season, Wilson says home advantage can be the key factor.

“We are the best home team in the league,” said Wilson after last Sunday’s play-off semi-final shootout victory over Altrincham, who held the Magpies to a 1-1 draw after extra time.

“ We weren’t exactly at it on Sunday but that’s given us something to work on through the week in training,” he said.

“We’re certainly confident and we’ll fancy our chances at home – especially if the fans get behind us like they did at the weekend.

“It was absolutely tremendous to play in front of them.

“The lads are confident. We’ve fancied ourselves to go up as champions but we just missed out in the end.

“You’ve got to look at this league and the teams that are in the league.

“To finish second and get so many points – especially at home – from that standard of teams, all the confidence is with us to go and win again on Sunday.

“All the stuff around it being a huge final, you’ve just got to blank that out.

“We’ve got enough experienced bodies in the dressing room to do that.

“We’ll just look at it as another game over 90 minutes and, if needs be, 120 minutes and penalties again – we’ll be ready for that too.”

Just under 3,500 fans were in attendance for last weekend’s semi-final and another bumper crowd is expected tomorrow.

He added: “It’s breath-taking, it’s exactly what you want and why you want to come and play for this club.

“We really want to put in a performance in such a huge game for all the fans.

“I want them to come along again in their numbers on Sunday because it really does help us.”