Here's the top 20 football clubs ranked by Premier League minutes played by academy graduates in 2018/19
There's a sense of real pride in seeing your club's academy starlets go on to shine at the highest level, with all the careful nurturing and guidance finally coming to fruition.
Here's the top twenty clubs with the most academy graduate Premier League minutes last season, with figures obtained from BBC Sport, ranked from bottom to top...
1. Arsenal
Academy graduate minutes: 7,604
Getty
2. Coventry City
Academy graduate minutes: 7793
Getty
3. Feyenoord
Academy graduate minutes: 7888
Getty
4. Crystal Palace
Academy graduate minutes: 7977
Getty
View more