Here's the Championship clubs with the most loyal away following this season
However far the journey may be, every club has a band of hardy supporters who will make the arduous trek to see their side in action - no matter the distance and cost involved.
Here's every Championship side ranked by their average away attendance this season...
1. Millwall
Average away attendance: 1948
Getty
2. Middlesbrough
Average away attendance: 1953
Getty
3. Reading
Average away attendance: 1959
Getty
4. Hull City
Average away attendance: 1964
Getty
