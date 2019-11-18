Here's how Liverpool's stunning £680m-rated side could look in five years time - according to Football Manager 2020

The latest edition of Football Manager - destroyer of weekend plans, ambitions to learn a new language/musical instrument, and in some severe cases, marriages - is released tomorrow, but we've already had a lot of fun looking at the Beta version that landed a fortnight ago.

We've simulated five years into the future, and had a look at how Liverpool shape up ahead of the 2024/25 season, including their starting XI, substitutes, and manager.

GK: Alisson

He's now very much in his prime, and is fresh off the back of a stellar 2023/24 campaign where he helped his side to their first top tier title since 1990. He's the club's top earner, on £275k-per-week.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Worth a hefty £71m, he's still a key part of the Liverpool defence, and is the vice-captain too. His stats are looking simply phenomenal.

CB: Jonathan Tah

Brought in from Bayer Leverkusen for £51m, the Germany international is a force to be reckoned with, rocking a monsterous 19/20 strength statistic.

CB: Virgil van Dijk

Despite numerous attempts by Real Madrid to lure him away, VVD is going nowhere! He's proudly wearing the captain's armband, and is showing no signs of declining despite now being 33.

LB: Ben Chilwell

Oh, now this is a lovely piece of business. Leicester City demanded nearly £50m for the tenacious defender, and the Reds were more than happy to stump up the cash. He's got 63 England caps, too.

DM: Rodrigo Bentancur

Liverpool of the future really have been treating themselves. £82m they splurged for the Uruguayan. What did it buy them? Absolute consistency, which has been invaluable.

CM: Corentin Tolisso

The new look midfield is look powerful, that's for sure. A relatively new signing from Bayern Munich, the Frenchman adds some agility to the Reds' line-up.

CM: Franck Kessie

A slightly less successful acquisition, Kessie is yet to adapt to the Premier League since arriving from A.C. Milan in 2022.

AMR: Mohamed Salah

He's still there, and has evolved into what could be cautiously described as 'the new Lionel Messi'. He's recaptured the scoring form he enjoyed in his debut Premier League season, and is still rapid despite being north of 32-years-old.

AML: Paulo Dybala

Wow, just wow. He's coped with being farmed out on the left with aplomb, and is proving to be a bargain at £72m in the 2019/20 January transfer window.

ST: Erling Haaland

He's the wonderkid whose name is on everyone's lips at the moment, and FM fancy him to wind up at Anfield. He's not been prolific in front of goal, but his link up play has been a delight.

Sub: Steven Bergwijn

Let's get something clear: Liverpool's bench is so strong it could also win the league. The dribbling dynamo is a new signing for the Reds, after scoring 22 goals from the wing for Bayern Munich in 2023/24.

Sub: Alvaro Odriozola

Spending £52m on your backup right-back really is quite the luxury. He's not getting Alexander-Arnold's place any time soon, but does a fine job in the Carabao Cup at least...

Sub: Andrew Robertson

Still at Anfield, but now sadly relegated to the bench. Robo now has 85 caps for Scotland, who made it all the way to the semi-finals of Euro 2024! My word, incredible scenes.

Sub: Saul

Another rather audacious rotation option at £81m, the Reds are in very safe hands when the Spanish sensation slots into their starting XI from time to time.

Sub: Roberto Firmino

On the brink of his tenth season with Liverpool, the Brazilian has developed into a specialist impact sub - Edin Dzeko 2.0, some have said.

Manager: Ernesto Valverde

After winning the Champions League again in 2022, Klopp left for Barcelona. Ernesto Valverde moved in the opposition direction, won the Champions League in 2023, and then led an invincible league title win in 2024! Superb.