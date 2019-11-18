Here's how Liverpool's £680m-rated sensational side could look in five years time - according to Football Manager 2020

The latest edition of Football Manager - destroyer of weekend plans, ambitions to learn a new language/musical instrument, and in some severe cases, marriages - is released tomorrow, but we've already had a lot of fun looking at the Beta version that landed a fortnight ago.

We've simulated five years into the future, and had a look at how Liverpool shape up ahead of the 2024/25 season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see how the game thinks the Reds' starting XI, substitutes, and manager will look in the future.

He's now very much in his prime, and is fresh off the back of a stellar 2023/24 campaign where he helped his side to their first top tier title since 1990. He's the club's top earner, on 275k-per-week.

Worth a hefty 71m, he's still a key part of the Liverpool defence, and is the vice-captain too. His stats are looking simply phenomenal.

Brought in from Bayer Leverkusen for 51m, the Germany international is a force to be reckoned with, rocking a monstrous 19/20 strength statistic.

Despite numerous attempts by Real Madrid to lure him away, VVD is going nowhere! He's proudly wearing the captain's armband, and is showing no signs of declining despite now being 33.

Oh, now this is a lovely piece of business. Leicester City demanded nearly 50m for the tenacious defender, and the Reds were more than happy to stump up the cash. He's got 63 England caps, too.

Liverpool of the future really have been treating themselves. 82m they splurged for the Uruguayan. What did it buy them? Absolute consistency, which has been invaluable.

The new look midfield is look powerful, that's for sure. A relatively new signing from Bayern Munich, the Frenchman adds some agility to the Reds' line-up.

A slightly less successful acquisition, Kessie is yet to adapt to the Premier League since arriving from A.C. Milan in 2022.

He's still there, and has evolved into what could be cautiously described as 'the new Lionel Messi'. He's recaptured the scoring form he enjoyed in his debut Premier League season, and is still rapid despite being north of 32-years-old.