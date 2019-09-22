Grantham Town 1, Bamber Bridge 0: Own goal costs Brig

A single first half goal condemned Bamber Bridge to defeat at Grantham Town on Saturday.

The Gingerbreads had more offensively in the first half but the Brig had the better goal scoring opportunities in the second period, however, ultimately they were unable to convert and handed Grantham all three points.

Town keeper Tom Nicholson was first tested in the 10th minute, just managing to get a weak punch at full stretch to visitors’ skipper Matt Lawlor’s free kick.

The home side grabbed the all-important goal in the 17th minute when Danny Racchi’s corner was subsequently knocked in by keeper Rigby at the far post, although it was initially credited to Craig Westcarr.

The visitors then had the ball in the Grantham net, but the referee’s assistant had flagged for the ball having already left the field of play.

With Nicholson out of position to save, Gingerbreads defender Jack Broadhead prevented a certain equaliser with a clearance from the six-yard box in the 28th minute.

The final action of the half saw James Berrett force a good diving save from Rigby in the second minute of added time.

The first of several Bamber efforts to test Nicholson came from Michael Fowler’s 72nd minute bobbler, but the Town keep gathered safely.

Five minutes later, Nicholson got down well to smother a Ryan White strike down the mouth of the goal. Nicholson was tested again on 80 minutes but was equal to Danny Forbes’ effort.

Brig’s Alistair Forbes had his 85th minute shot charged down by the Grantham defence.

It was all Bamber again as injury time approached. Waddecar fired over from 25 yards, Callum Spooner’s 30-yarder was charged down, and substitute Gary Pett’s low free kick was spotted early by Nicholson.

Elsewhere, Lancaster City were beaten 5-0 at home by Spennymoor in the FA Cup. However, Southport beat Scarborough 5-2.

In the NPL North West Division, Clitheroe lost 3-0 away at City of Liverpool and Kendal lost 4-0 at Runcorn Linnets.

In the National League, AFC Fylde beat Eastleigh 3-1.