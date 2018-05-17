Gossip: West Ham’s managerial candidates?

Thursday’s football stories focus on the search for David Moyes’ successor....

Daily Mirror: West Ham United will make an approach for Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez with Shakhtar Donetsk’s Paulo Fonseca under consideration.

The Guardian: On the other hand, Fonseca has ruled himself out with the Hammers now wanting to interview former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Le Stampa: Manchester United are close to a £43.7m deal for Juventus defender Alex Sandro with Matteo Darmian going the other way.

Daily Mail: United are also interested in Atletico Madrid defender Sime Vrsaljko.

The Sun: Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino will commit to the club for one more year amid interest from Chelsea.

Daily Mirror: Arsenal are interested in signing Jonny Evans following West Bromwich Albion’s relegation.

Daily Mail: The Gunners are also monitoring Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

The Sun: Wayne Rooney’s proposed move from Everton to DC United vould be off following Sam Allardyce’s sacking.

Daily Mail: Stoke City defender Kevin Wimmer is in talks over a move to Hannover.