Gossip: Wenger’s chosen one?

Thursday’s football stories say Arsenal manager has named his preferred replacement...
Daily Star: Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger wants Feyenoord counterpart Giovanni van Bronckhorst to replace him.
Don Balon: Real Madrid hope to beat Manchester City to the signature of Gunners striker Alexis Sanchez.
Daily Mirror: On the other hand, Paris St Germain could make a January move for Sanchez.
The Independent: Everton have given up hope of landing Watford boss Marco Silva.
Daily Express: The Toffees are considering appointing RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick as Ronald Koeman’s successor.
Daily Mirror: West Bromwich Albion are likely to fail with an approach for Sam Allardyce as he is keen on returning to international management.
Bild: Manchester City target Joshua Kimmich is in contract negotiations with his present club Bayern Munich.
L’Equipe: Liverpool have contacted Paris St Germain over a possible loan deal for Julian Draxler.
Daily Mail: The Reds, along with Tottenham Hotspur, are monitoring Stevenage’s teenage defender Ben Wilmot.
Daily Mirror: Leicester City will sell Ahmed Musa, Leonardo Ulloa and Yohan Benalouane in January.
