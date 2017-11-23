Gossip: Wenger’s chosen one?

Thursday’s football stories say Arsenal manager has named his preferred replacement...

Daily Star: Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger wants Feyenoord counterpart Giovanni van Bronckhorst to replace him.

Don Balon: Real Madrid hope to beat Manchester City to the signature of Gunners striker Alexis Sanchez.

Daily Mirror: On the other hand, Paris St Germain could make a January move for Sanchez.

The Independent: Everton have given up hope of landing Watford boss Marco Silva.

Daily Express: The Toffees are considering appointing RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick as Ronald Koeman’s successor.

Daily Mirror: West Bromwich Albion are likely to fail with an approach for Sam Allardyce as he is keen on returning to international management.

Bild: Manchester City target Joshua Kimmich is in contract negotiations with his present club Bayern Munich.

L’Equipe: Liverpool have contacted Paris St Germain over a possible loan deal for Julian Draxler.

Daily Mail: The Reds, along with Tottenham Hotspur, are monitoring Stevenage’s teenage defender Ben Wilmot.

Daily Mirror: Leicester City will sell Ahmed Musa, Leonardo Ulloa and Yohan Benalouane in January.