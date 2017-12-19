Gossip: Trio seek Palace talks?

Tuesday’s transfer stories claim Zaha is a man in demand....

Daily Mirror: Manchester City are ready to join Arsenal and Chelsea in any pursuit of Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha.

Daily Express: Arsenal, for their part, are planning a move for Chelsea defender David Luiz.

The Sun: The Gunners could offer £25m for the Brazilian centre-half next month.

Diario Gol: Real Madrid are in advanced negotiations with Chelsea’s Eden Hazard; though Marco Asensio has said he will leave if the Belgian signs.

The Independent: Borussia Dortmund are favourites to re-sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United.

Daily Mail: United want more than £35m if they are to sell Mkhitaryan.

Daily Star: West Ham United are lining up January moves for Liverpool’s Danny Ings and Bournemouth’s Harry Arter.

Daily Express: Liverpool boss Jurgan Klopp says RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita will not join them next month rather than the summer.