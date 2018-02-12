Gossip: Toby’s Tottenham future at risk?

Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld
Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld
Share this article

Monday’s transfer rumours claim defender’s Spurs stay may be in doubt....

Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

Daily Telegraph: Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld will not travel to their Champions League tie with Juventus, putting his future in doubt.

Daily Mirror: Striker Fernando Llorente has cast doubt on his Spurs future by saying he misses former club Juventus.

Daily Star: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants to beat Manchester City to the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Isco.

Sky Sports: Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says his players are not adversely affected by the rumours surrounding his future.

Marca: Real Madrid defender Marcelo is convinced Paris St Germain striker Neymar will play for the Spanish club in the future.