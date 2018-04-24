Gossip: Stones set for Manchester City exit?

Tuesday’s transfer stories claim England defender may leave the Premier League champions....

The Sun: Manchester City are willing to sell defender John Stones this summer.

Daily Mail: City lead the race to sign Napoli midfielder Jorginho following talks with his representatives.

Daily Mirror: Striker Fernando Llorente is open to leaving to Tottenham Hotspur and could rejoin Athletic Bilbao.

Daily Telegraph: Arsene Wenger’s successor as Arsenal boss will have a restricted transfer budget of around £50m this summer.

Sky Sports: Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis thinks Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta could be the man to replace Wenger.

The Sun: Southampton midfielder Sofiane Boufal has been told to train alone after an argument with manager Mark Hughes.

Daily Mail: Burnley are interested in re-signing striker Jay Rodriguez from Southampton.

Sky Italia: Roma president James Pallotta says the club does not want to sell keeper Alisson, who has been linked with Liverpool.

The Sun: Adam Pearson, the owner of rugby league side Hull FC, is heading a consortium trying to buy Sunderland.