Gossip: Sterling set for Manchester City deal?

ESPN: Manchester City are to open talks over a new deal with Raheem Sterling before the end of the season.

Marca: Gareth Bale has been convinced by Jose Mourinho to leave Real Madrid and join Manchester United this summer.

Abola: Spurs want to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon – but would have to pay £87m.

Daily Mail: Arsenal have held discussions about a move for Freiburg’s Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu.

Daily Star: Everton lead the race for Gunners midfielder Jack Wilshere if he leaves the club this summer.

Daily Mirror: Watford are likely to sell £40m-rated midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure in the summer amid interest from Arsenal, Spurs and Liverpool.

Daily Mail: Chelsea are close to signing teenage striker Jayden Braaf from PSV Eindhoven.