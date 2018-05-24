Gossip: Spurs set price for Manchester United target?

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho may have to spend big this summer
Old Trafford club will have to splash the cash for central defender....

Daily Mirror: Spurs want £75m for defender Toby Alderweireld after opening transfer talks with Manchester United.

ESPN: Spurs have joined the race to sign West Bromwich Albion central defender Ahmed Hegazi.

The Sun: Manchester City target Jorginho will hold talks with Napoli next week.

The Guardian: City will have to pay £60m if they want to sign Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez.

Daily Mail: Former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri has not agreed terms with Zenit St Petersberg as he wants to join Chelsea.

Daily Express: The key to Sarri joining Chelsea would be David Luiz, whom Napoli want to sign.

Daily Mirror: New West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini wants to make Reims keeper Edouard Mendy his first signing.