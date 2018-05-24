Gossip: Spurs set price for Manchester United target?

Old Trafford club will have to splash the cash for central defender....

https://www.footballwire.co.uk/|Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

Daily Mirror: Spurs want £75m for defender Toby Alderweireld after opening transfer talks with Manchester United.

ESPN: Spurs have joined the race to sign West Bromwich Albion central defender Ahmed Hegazi.

The Sun: Manchester City target Jorginho will hold talks with Napoli next week.

The Guardian: City will have to pay £60m if they want to sign Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez.

Daily Mail: Former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri has not agreed terms with Zenit St Petersberg as he wants to join Chelsea.

Daily Express: The key to Sarri joining Chelsea would be David Luiz, whom Napoli want to sign.

Daily Mirror: New West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini wants to make Reims keeper Edouard Mendy his first signing.