Gossip: Spurs set for summer exodus?

Friday’s football stories claim at least four players could leave Pochettino’s squad....

Daily Mail: Spurs are ready to sell Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele.

Daily Telegraph: Leicester City boss Claude Puel is fighting to save his job as the club plans a summer overhaul.

The Guardian: Gareth Bale is frustrated with his lack of playing time at Real Madrid but there are doubts any Premier League side could afford him.

Bild: Arsenal will rival Atletico Madrid and Napoli for Bayer Leverkusen keeper Bernd Leno.

The Sun: Luis Enrique wants £200m to overhaul Arsenal’s squad if he is to replace Arsene Wenger.

Daily Mirror: West Ham United have joined the race for West Bromwich Albion captain Jonny Evans.

Daily Telegraph: Andreas Pereira will leave Manchester United if he is not given reassurances about first-team chances.

Daily Mail: United have beaten Liverpool and Chelsea to the signing of 15-year-old Slovakian midfielder Martin Svidersky.

Daily Telegraph: Sol Campbell is set to be interviewed by Ipswich Town as they seek a new manager.