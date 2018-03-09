Gossip: Spurs set for an anxious summer?

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane
Share this article

Friday’s football stories have good and bad news for Tottenham....

Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

The Sun: Harry Kane has pledged to stay at Tottenham Hotspur for at least one more season but the club faces a battle to retain Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld.

The Independent: Manchester United’s hierarchy will sell players who do not fit the approach of manager Jose Mourinho.

Daily Star: United and Arsenal are interested in Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly – but Chelsea are the favourites to sign him.

Bleacher Report: Chelsea, along with Real Madrid, are also leading the race for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

L’Equipe: Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is wanted by Paris St Germain.

ESPN: Arsenal, Leicester City and Southampton are considering a move for Basel striker Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Daily Mail: Barcelona are concerned a rival club could meet Lionel Messi’s £625m buyout clause.

El Mundo Deportivo: Barcelona are also uninterested in the re-signing of Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin.