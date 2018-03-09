Gossip: Spurs set for an anxious summer?

Friday’s football stories have good and bad news for Tottenham....

The Sun: Harry Kane has pledged to stay at Tottenham Hotspur for at least one more season but the club faces a battle to retain Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld.

The Independent: Manchester United’s hierarchy will sell players who do not fit the approach of manager Jose Mourinho.

Daily Star: United and Arsenal are interested in Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly – but Chelsea are the favourites to sign him.

Bleacher Report: Chelsea, along with Real Madrid, are also leading the race for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

L’Equipe: Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is wanted by Paris St Germain.

ESPN: Arsenal, Leicester City and Southampton are considering a move for Basel striker Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Daily Mail: Barcelona are concerned a rival club could meet Lionel Messi’s £625m buyout clause.

El Mundo Deportivo: Barcelona are also uninterested in the re-signing of Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin.