Gossip: Southampton’s Silva service?

Tuesday's football stories link Portuguese boss with Saints position.....

Daily Mail: Marco Silva is among the candidates for the Southampton managerial role after they sacked Mauricio Pellegrino.

The Times: Alternatively, Silva is close to agreeing a deal to become Benfica’s new boss.

Daily Express: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has told Real Madrid to look for another keeper instead of David de Gea.

Daily Star: United and Liverpool could still look to sign Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij after Inter Milan failed to confirm they would be signing the Dutchman.

Daily Express: Juventus are concerned they may miss out on signing Emre Can with apparent interest from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in the Liverpool midfielder.

Corriere dello Sport: Chelsea are monitoring AC Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in case Thibaut Courtois leaves Stamford Bridge.

Daily Mirror: Newcastle United want to sign Chelsea loanee Kenedy permanently but will have to pay up to £15m.

Daily Mail: Arsenal are ready to sell Hector Bellerin but want £50m for the full-back.

Daily Star: The Gunners are monitoring Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri.