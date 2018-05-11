Gossip: Salah to stay with Liverpool?

Friday’s football stories have some good news for Liverpool supporters....

https://www.footballwire.co.uk/|Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

Daily Mirror: Mo Salah says he will not be leaving Liverpool this summer after being linked with Real Madrid.

Daily Mail: Liverpool are targeting Bordeaux’s Brazilian winger Malcom.

The Sun: Newly-promoted Wolves have made AC Milan striker Andre Silva their main summer target.

Daily Mail: Yaya Toure will snub offers from China and the Middle East to play for less money in the Premier League once he leaves Manchester City.

The Times: City, meanwhile, lead the race for Napoli midfielder Jorginho.

Daily Mail: City striker Sergio Aguero is wanted by his former club, Atletico Madrid.

Daily Express: Juventus are set to offer Chelsea £15m for the loan signing of striker Alvaro Morata.

Daily Mirror: Everton forward Wayne Rooney will turn down a move to America if manager Sam Allardyce leaves Goodison Park – while the club are also lining up a £25m move for Newcastle United’s Jamal Lascelles.

The Sun: Cardiff City are likely to sign England youth keeper Paul Woolston, who will be released by Newcastle this summer.