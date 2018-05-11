Gossip: Salah to stay with Liverpool?

Friday’s football stories have some good news for Liverpool supporters....
Daily Mirror: Mo Salah says he will not be leaving Liverpool this summer after being linked with Real Madrid.
Daily Mail: Liverpool are targeting Bordeaux’s Brazilian winger Malcom.
The Sun: Newly-promoted Wolves have made AC Milan striker Andre Silva their main summer target.
Daily Mail: Yaya Toure will snub offers from China and the Middle East to play for less money in the Premier League once he leaves Manchester City.
The Times: City, meanwhile, lead the race for Napoli midfielder Jorginho.
Daily Mail: City striker Sergio Aguero is wanted by his former club, Atletico Madrid.
Daily Express: Juventus are set to offer Chelsea £15m for the loan signing of striker Alvaro Morata.
Daily Mirror: Everton forward Wayne Rooney will turn down a move to America if manager Sam Allardyce leaves Goodison Park – while the club are also lining up a £25m move for Newcastle United’s Jamal Lascelles.
The Sun: Cardiff City are likely to sign England youth keeper Paul Woolston, who will be released by Newcastle this summer.