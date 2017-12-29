Gossip: Saints set for Sturridge swoop?

Friday’s football rumours lead with squad strengthening at Southampton....

Daily Telegraph: Southampton want to take Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge on loan until the end of the season.

Daily Mirror: The Saints also want to use some of the money from Virgil van Dijk’s exit to re-sign Theo Walcott from Arsenal.

ESPN: Another Liverpool striker, Divock Origi, is wanted permanently by Wolfsburg, whom he joined on a season-long loan.

The Independent: A third Liverpool front man, Danny Ings, is wanted on loan by Stoke City amid interest from Newcastle United, West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion.

AS: Real Madrid are interested in Fulham’s teenage defender Ryan Sessegnon.

The Sun: Juventus have rejected Manchester United’s £70m offer for Paulo Dybala; a bid which also included Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Daily Telegraph: Across Manchester, City will look to sign either West Brom’s Jonny Evans or Real Sociedad’s Inigo Martinez next month.

The Guardian: West Ham United are interested in signing former Chelsea forward Andre Schurrle on loan from Borussia Dortmund.

Daily Mirror: The Hammers could also make a move for Stoke midfielder Joe Allen.

Le Buteur: Arsenal are prearing a bid for Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez with Alexis Sanchez set to leave the Gunners.