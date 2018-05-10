Gossip: Roo set for States switch?

Thursday’s football stories claim Everton striker will make an MLS move....

Daily Mail: Wayne Rooney wants to leave Everton and join MLS side DC United with a £12.5m deal close to being agreed.

Daily Star: Rooney will not make a decision over his future until manager Sam Allardyce’s future is resolved.

The Sun: Allardyce is set to be sacked with Everton players already talking about Marco Silva succeeding him.

Daily Mirror: PSV Eindhoven will rival Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Fulham full-back Ryan Sessegnon.

Daily Telegraph: Arsenal have narrowed down their managerial shortlist with Massimiliano Allegri, Patrick Vieria and Mikel Arteta among those under serious consideration.

Daily Mirror: The Gunners have offered midfielder Jack Wilshere a three-year deal with the option of another 12 months.

The Guardian: Liverpool are leading the race to sign Porto defender Diogo Leite amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester City.

Daily Mail: Newcastle United and Celtic are keen on West Bromwich Albion defender Craig Dawson.

Daily Telegraph: Southampton plan to open talks with manager Mark Hughes next week on a deal lasting up to three years.