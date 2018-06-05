Gossip: Roberts key to Manchester City’s Mahrez move?

Tuesday’s football stories claim Foxes have their eye on City youngster....

Daily Telegraph: Leicester City have revived their bid to sign Patrick Roberts as part of a deal taking Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City.

Daily Mirror: Arsenal are considering a move for Marouane Fellaini, whose Manchester United contract expires at the end of the month.

The Times: The Gunners will talk on Wednesday with Fellaini, who has a one-year contract on the table from United as well as an offer from AC Milan.

Radio 24/7: Sokratis Papastathopoulos is set to join Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund for £16m after turning down a move to Manchester United – according to his father.

France Football: Liverpool striker Sadio Mane had agreed a deal with Real Madrid before Zinedine Zidane’s exit as coach.

The Sun: Zidane resigned over Madrid’s transfer plans; he didn’t want to pursue Manchester United keeper David de Gea and was frustrated the club didn’t support his interest in Eden Hazard.

Daily Mirror: Southampton are ready to activate the £12m release clause for Stoke City’s Xherdan Shaqiri.

Gazzetta dello Sport: Lazio have rejected West Ham United’s 38m euro bid for midfielder Felipe Anderson.