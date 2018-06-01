Gossip: Real worry for Tottenham and Liverpool?

Friday’s football gossip links bosses with Madrid move.....

Daily Mirror: Real Madrid could turn to Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino following Zinedine Zidane’s exit.

The Sun: Alternatively, Madrid are keen on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Daily Mirror: Zidane’s departure means Manchester United’s hopes of signing Gareth Bale are fading.

The Sun: Chelsea will now persuade Zidane to become their new manager.

Daily Mail: The Blues may also target Laurent Blanc as a replacement for Antonio Conte.

The Guardian: However, they will not meet the £7m release clause for departing Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri.

The Times: Manchester United must wait 48 hours to find out for Marouane Fellaini to decide whether he will leave Old Trafford.

The Sun: United boss Jose Mourinho wants to sign Russia midfielder Aleksandr Golovin.