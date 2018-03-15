Gossip: PSG to make a move for Manchester United boss?

Thursday’s football stories link French side with a Mourinho move....

Daily Mirror: Paris St Germain might try and tempt Jose Mourinho away from Manchester United.

Daily Mail: Senior figures at Old Trafford are questioning whether Mourinho is the right man to lead the club.

The Independent: On the other hand, Mourinho has decided on four key targets with as many as seven players possibly sold.

The Sun: United want to sign Chelsea midfielder Willian with the Brazilian set to cost around £60m.

VL: Vitesse Arnhem want to keep Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount for another season.

The Sun: Chelsea are keen to sign Juventus full-back Kwadwo Asamoah when his contract expires in the summer.

Daily Telegraph: Liverpool will promote teenage striker Rhian Brewster into their first-team squad next season.

The Sun: Manchester City are set to sign a kit deal £45m a year with Puma.

Daily Telegraph: Fifa has expanded its investigation into whether City broke rules with regards to signing youth players.