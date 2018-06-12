Gossip: One Mour signing for Manchester United?

Tuesday’s transfer stories claim Old Trafford boss wants to strengthen his squad further....

The Sun: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants one more signing before the World Cup – and could revive a £50m move for Spurs’ Toby Alderweireld.

Daily Mail: United’s England Under-21 keeper Dean Henderson, a target for Arsenal and Chelsea, is set to sign a new deal at Old Trafford.

Gazzetta dello Sport: Fiorentina have lowered their asking price for Federico Chiesa to £62m amid interest from United, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Daily Mirror: Liverpool will step up their efforts to sign Stoke City’s Xherdan Shaqiri once he returns from the World Cup.

The Sun: West Ham United must pay nearly £7m to sign Swansea City keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

The Guardian: Everton are expected to make the opening offer in the race for Norwich City midfielder James Maddison.

Daily Mail: Arsenal are in talks to sign Sampdoria’s £22m-rated midfielder Lucas Torreira.

Calciomercato: CSKA Moscow are willing to sell Gunners target Aleksandr Golovin this summer but are likely to want 25m euros.