Gossip: One in but two out at Chelsea?

Friday’s football stories claim there could be busy times ahead at Stamford Bridge....

Daily Mirror: Chelsea are monitoring Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey – but also fear Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois could leave if they fail to reach the top four.

The Sun: Real Betis believe Gunners midfielder Jack Wilshere encouraged their interest in him to get a good deal from Arsenal.

Daily Mirror: Another Arsenal midfielder, Mohamed Elneny, is set for a new contract.

Premium Sport: Juventus have held a meeting with the agents of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

Telekom Sport: Former Chelsea striker Adrian Mutu claims Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not injured but is not playing because of a dispute with manager Jose Mourinho.

Sport: Barcelona believe midfielder Andres Iniesta will join a team in China when his deal expires at the end of the season.