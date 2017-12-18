Gossip: Mourinho to make a double move?

Monday’s transfer stories claim two men are on United’s shopping list.....

Daily Mirror: Manchester United are set to make a £60m bid for Juventus defender Alex Sandro next month.

Daily Star: United can sign Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil for an £8m signing-on fee if he leaves on a free transfer.

The Sun: Gunners striker Alexis Sanchez has turned down a deal worth £400,000 a week from a Chinese club because he is determined to join Manchester City.

Daily Mirror: Chelsea are considering a bid for Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha – and are ready to sell David Luiz.

Daily Mail: Juventus and Real Madrid are both keen to sign Luiz.

The Sun: Swansea City player-coach Leon Britton will take over if manager Paul Clement is sacked.

El Mundo Deportivo: Barcelona officials have met the family of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann in the latest move towards sealing a summer deal.