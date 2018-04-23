Gossip: Mourinho rules out splashing the cash?

Monday’s transfer stories claim Manchester United will not throw money around this summer....

Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

The Sun: Jose Mourinho says Manchester United will not be one of the summer’s big transfer spenders.

Sky Germany: Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann has played down reports linking him with Arsenal and Chelsea.

Daily Mirror: The Gunners face losing England Under-17 keeper Arthur Okonkwo as he is yet to sign a contract amid interest from Celtic and RB Leipzig.

The Sun: Tottenham Hotspur are convinced manager Mauricio Pochettino will not walk out on them.

Daily Mirror: Spurs, along with Chelsea and Manchester United, are tracking Paris St Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa.

The Guardian: Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez will seek backing from owner Mike Ashley before extending his stay.

GloboEsporte.com: Former Brazil World Cup winner Rivaldo has told Neymar to leave Paris St Germain if he wants to be the best player in the world.