Gossip: Manchester United target will Costa lot

Friday’s football stories claim United want Bayern Munich winger

The Sun: Manchester United are willing to pay the £79m required to sign Bayern Munich’s Douglas Costa, who was on loan at Juventus last season.

Daily Mail: However, United are unsure about pursuing a deal for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after Lazio put a price tag of £87.5m on the Serbian.

Gazzetta dello Sport: Liverpool midfielder Emre Can will sign for Juventus before the end of the month.

Daily Mirror: Liverpool do, however, hope to seal a £60m move for Lyon’s Nabil Fekir after their Champions League final.

Daily Telegraph: West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini wants to bring in seven new players including Yaya Toure and Willy Caballero.

Daily Mail: Crystal Palace are desperate to keep Wilfried Zaha amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Daily Mirror: Spurs’ boss Mauricio Pochettino hopes to sign Manchester United’s Anthony Martial, Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon and Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt.

The Sun: Keeper Martin Dubravka says his proposed move to Newcastle United depends on the future of manager Rafa Benitez.