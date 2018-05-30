Gossip: Manchester United’s Spanish acquisitions?

Wednesday’s transfer rumours link Old Trafford club with two La Liga signings.....

AS: Manchester United will offer Real Madrid 140m euros – or £121m – for Gareth Bale.

Sport: United and Chelsea are interested in Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba.

The Sun: Manchester City believe they can sign Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez for £60m.

Daily Telegraph: City will offer Phil Foden a new contract and won’t let him out on loan next season.

The Guardian: Roma will demand 90m euros – £79m – for keeper Alisson and plan to resist Liverpool’s advances until after the World Cup.

Daily Mirror: Spurs are keeping an eye on Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy.

Calciomercato: Arsenal are weighing up a move for Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira.