Gossip: Manchester United’s midfield priority?

Friday’s football rumours claim Red Devils are already looking at the next transfer window....

Daily Mail: Manchester United have prioritised the summer signing of a midfielder to get the best out of Paul Pogba.

Daily Mirror: Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez faces a £200,000 fine as he continues to be asent from training after the collapse of his move to Manchester City.

The Guardian: Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks set to leave the club this summer.

Daily Star: Schalke’s German midfielder Max Meyer will decide on his future in the coming weeks amid interest from Arsenal and Barcelona.

Daily Mail: West Bromwich Albion are planning contract talks with skipper Jonny Evans.

Daily Mirror: Roma insist there were no January bids for their Brazilian keeper Alisson, who is a reported target for Liverpool.