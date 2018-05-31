Gossip: Manchester United on the Mark?

Thursday’s transfer stories claim West Ham man is attracting interest from Old Trafford....

Sky Sports: Manchester United are interested in signing West Ham United’s Marko Arnautovic.

Gazzetta dello Sport: Across Manchester, Napoli midfielder Jorginho is set to join City for 50m euros.

Daily Mirror: Chelsea are eyeing Robert Lewandowski after the striker said he wanted to leave Bayern Munich.

Le Parisien: Liverpool have offered 60m euros for Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir.

El Mundo Deportivo: The Reds are also monitoring Barcelona keeper Jasper Cillessen.

Daily Mail: Everton could revive their interest in Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt.

Daily Mirror: Arsenal are set to sign Paris St Germain’s teenage midfielder Yacine Adli.