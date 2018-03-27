Gossip: Manchester United defender linked with La Liga move?

Tuesday’s transfer stories claim Barcelona are interested in Old Trafford full-back....

Daily Mirror: Barcelona are considering a summer bid for Manchester United defender Luke Shaw.

Daily Mail: Monaco are the latest club to declare an interest in United midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

Daily Express: David de Gea has suggested he could stay at Old Trafford despite being linked with Real Madrid.

El Mundo Deportivo: Liverpool target Dani Ceballos has been told he can leave Real Madrid this summer.

Sky Sports: Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel would prefer to join Bayern Munich rather than Arsenal.

Sporza: Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois says he will be at Stamford Bridge next season even if a new deal isn’t agreed.

The Sun: Norwich City want £25m for James Maddison, who is being watched by both Merseyside clubs, Manchester City and Spurs.

Marca: West Ham United are lining up Marco Silva to replace David Moyes as manager.