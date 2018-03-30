Gossip: Manchester City’s Spanish acquisition?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Good Friday’s football stories link City with Real Madrid man.....

Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

Daily Mirror: Manchester City believe they can sign Real Madrid midfielder Isco for £75m.

The Sun: Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have also shown interest in the Spaniard.

AS: Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is being lined up by Bayern Munich should Robert Lewandowski force through a move to Real Madrid.

Daily Telegraph: Arsenal have made central defence and midfield their priority amid uncertainty over Jack Wilshere’s future.

The Sun: Hatem Ben Arfa will leave Paris St Germain at the end of the season and has been linked with Leicester City.

Daily Mirror: West Ham United are confident of signing Russia captain, striker Fyodor Smolov, from Krasnodar.

The Sun: Liverpool will step up contract talks with Under-17 World Cup winner Rhian Brewster, whose deal runs out in the summer.