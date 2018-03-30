Gossip: Manchester City’s Spanish acquisition?

Good Friday’s football stories link City with Real Madrid man.....

Daily Mirror: Manchester City believe they can sign Real Madrid midfielder Isco for £75m.

The Sun: Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have also shown interest in the Spaniard.

AS: Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is being lined up by Bayern Munich should Robert Lewandowski force through a move to Real Madrid.

Daily Telegraph: Arsenal have made central defence and midfield their priority amid uncertainty over Jack Wilshere’s future.

The Sun: Hatem Ben Arfa will leave Paris St Germain at the end of the season and has been linked with Leicester City.

Daily Mirror: West Ham United are confident of signing Russia captain, striker Fyodor Smolov, from Krasnodar.

The Sun: Liverpool will step up contract talks with Under-17 World Cup winner Rhian Brewster, whose deal runs out in the summer.