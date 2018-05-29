Gossip: Mahrez to Manchester City?

Tuesday’s transfer stories link Premier League champions with Leicester City attacker....

Daily Mail: Manchester City are closing in on the £75m signing of Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez.

Daily Mirror: However, City have had a £39m offer for Jorginho rejected by Napoli, who want £52m for the midfielder.

The Sun: Manchester United are monitoring Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish as they look to build for the future.

Daily Express: United boss Jose Mourinho fears they will be priced out of a move for Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale.

The Sun: Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti wants to stay at the club, having been a United target as well.

Daily Mirror: Roma say there have been no offers for keeper Alisson, who has been linked with Liverpool.

The Times: Fulham owner Shahid Khan says Ryan Sessegnon will stay with the club.

Calciomercato: Juventus could allow Gonzalo Higuain to leave this summer with Chelsea leading the race for the striker.

Fotomac: Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel from Fenerbahce.