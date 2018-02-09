Gossip: Mahrez makes Leicester demand?

Friday’s football rumours claim Algerian will return to training on one condition....

Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

The Times: Riyad Mahrez wants Leicester City to guarantee he will be allowed to leave this summer before he returns to training.

Daily Mirror: Mahrez’s representatives claim the Foxes had agreed to let him leave if a big club offered £50m but still rejected Manchester City’s approach.

The Sun: Leicester and West Ham United are keen to sign Manchester City’s Patrick Roberts.

Daily Mail: Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic has refused to rule out a move to boyhood favourites Manchester United.

Daily Mirror: Juventus are confident they will sign Emre Can once his Liverpool contract expires this summer.

Daily Mail: Jack Wilshere will take a pay cut to sign a new deal with Arsenal.

The Times: Marco Silva is threatening Watford with legal action as he is yet to receive compensation after being sacked as manager last month.

Daily Mail: Former Arsenal, Spurs and England defender Sol Campbell has held talks with Oxford United as they seek a new manager.

Daily Telegraph: Peterborough United’s Grant McCann has been identified by Barnsley as a candidate to succeed Paul Heckingbottom as manager.