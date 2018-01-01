Gossip: Madrid to make Hazard move?

This year’s football rumours begin with Chelsea’s Belgian attacker the centre of attention....

The Sun: Real Madrid are preparing an opening bid of £120m for Chelsea’s Eden Hazard.

Daily Mail: Southampton want to sign Arsenal’s Theo Walcott on loan this month.

Daily Mirror: The Gunners may be willing to let Walcott leave amid further interest from Everton, West Ham United and Watford.

Daily Mail: Manchester United are hopeful Paul Pogba can persuade Juventus striker Paulo Dybala to move to Old Trafford.

The Sun: United boss Jose Mourinho wants Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario as the long-term replacement for Michael Carrick.

Daily Mirror: Tottenham Hotspur are in no rush to agree a new deal with Toby Alderweireld, whose present contract allows him to leave for £25m in the summer of 2019.