Gossip: Liverpool to sign the Lyon king?

Thursday’s football stories link Frenchman with Anfield move....

Daily Mirror: Lyon will allow Nabil Fekir to join Liverpool – but only at the right price.

Daily Star: Liverpool are lining up a move for Stoke City’s Xherdan Shaqiri, who has a £12m release clause.

Daily Mirror: Atletico Madrid have quoted the Reds a price of £80m for keeper Jan Oblak.

The Sun: Spurs will have to pay a club record £48m for Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Bild: Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris St German have been offered the chance to Robert Lewandowski – but Bayern Munich won’t sell for less than £175m.

Daily Mirror: Manchester City could agree a £43m deal for Napoli’s Jorginho by the end of the week.

Daily Mail: City may move for Southampton’s Mario Lemina or Real Madrid’s Mateo Kovacic if they do not sign Jorginho.

Calciomercato: Newly-promoted Serie A side Parma are planning a bid for Stoke City striker Peter Crouch.

Daily Mail: Real Madrid will target Chelsea boss Antonio Conte following Zinedine Zidane’s resignation.