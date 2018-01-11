Gossip: Liverpool to Nab midfielder early?

Thursday’s transfer stories claim Anfield club may try and land their summer arrival this month....

Bild: RB Leipzig could let Naby Keita join Liverpool this month rather than in the summer – for an extra 15m-20m euros.

Irish Independent: Republic of Ireland boss Martin O’Neill was set to meet Stoke City officials on Wednesday – with assistant Roy Keane also set to move if O’Neill gets the job.

Daily Mirror: Tottenham Hotspur have begun informal talks over a new contract with Dele Alli.

Daily Telegraph: Spurs and Manchester United target Ryan Sessegnon will not be sold by Fulham this month according to their vice-chairman.

Daily Mail: Huddersfield Town have agreed a £14m deal with Norwich City for winger Alex Pritchard.

Daily Mirror: West Ham United have been told they will have to pay £15m for Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter.

ESPN: Guangzhou Evergrande will not enter a bidding war with fellow Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.