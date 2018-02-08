Gossip: Liverpool’s Lemar interest?

Thursday’s football stories claim Anfield club are targeting Monaco midfielder....

The Independent: Liverpool are preparing a second move for Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar.

Daily Mirror: Manchester City will not renew interest in Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez this summer.

Daily Telegraph: Former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, who has been linked with the Chelsea job, does not want to take over until the end of the season.

Daily Mail: Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a summer move for Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Daily Mirror: Luke Shaw is set to sign a new contract with Manchester United.

The Sun: Nottingham Forest look set to sign Greece keeper Stefanos Kapino.

Daily Mirror: Former coach Mircea Lucescu says Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred has chosen Manchester City as his next club.