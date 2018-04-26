Gossip: Liverpool prepared for Madrid’s Salah move?

Thursday’s transfer stories claim Spaniards are tracking Anfield’s top man.....

Daily Mail: Liverpool will rebuff any Real Madrid interest in Mo Salah, whom they value at close to £200m.

Bild: Gareth Bale has not ruled out leaving Madrid for Bayern Munich.

Daily Mirror: Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone says he has had no contact with Arsenal over their managerial position.

The Times: New York City boss Patrick Vieira would consider returning to Europe in the summer.

The Sun: Manchester United could make a move for West Bromwich Albion’s Jonny Evans.

The Times: United hope to persuade Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon to make the move to Old Trafford.

Tuttosport: United boss Jose Mourinho is prepared to let Anthony Martial leave in the summer.

The Sun: Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are likely to compete for Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan.

Daily Mirror: Spurs want to sign Portuguese trio Ruben Neves (Wolves), Cedric Soares (Southampton) and Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon).

Daily Star: West Ham United will prioritise defenders this summer with Alfie Mawson (Swansea City) and Lewis Dunk (Brighton) their top targets.