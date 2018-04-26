Gossip: Liverpool prepared for Madrid’s Salah move?

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Thursday’s transfer stories claim Spaniards are tracking Anfield’s top man.....

Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

Daily Mail: Liverpool will rebuff any Real Madrid interest in Mo Salah, whom they value at close to £200m.

Bild: Gareth Bale has not ruled out leaving Madrid for Bayern Munich.

Daily Mirror: Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone says he has had no contact with Arsenal over their managerial position.

The Times: New York City boss Patrick Vieira would consider returning to Europe in the summer.

The Sun: Manchester United could make a move for West Bromwich Albion’s Jonny Evans.

The Times: United hope to persuade Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon to make the move to Old Trafford.

Tuttosport: United boss Jose Mourinho is prepared to let Anthony Martial leave in the summer.

The Sun: Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are likely to compete for Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan.

Daily Mirror: Spurs want to sign Portuguese trio Ruben Neves (Wolves), Cedric Soares (Southampton) and Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon).

Daily Star: West Ham United will prioritise defenders this summer with Alfie Mawson (Swansea City) and Lewis Dunk (Brighton) their top targets.