Gossip: Just the job for Manchester United?

Friday’s football stories link Dutchman with Old Trafford move....
Daily Mirror: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is interested in a move for Ajax winger Justin Kluivert.
Daily Star: Spurs are considering a £30m move for Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand as well as a deal for Swansea City’s Alfie Mawson.
Goal: Everton are weighing up a move for Marco Silva to replace current boss Sam Allardyce.
ESPN: The Toffees are interested in Anderlecht’s Egyptian forward Mahmoud Hasan.
Daily Mirror: Liverpool want to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic amid interest from Arsenal.
ESPN: Reds’ keeper Simon Mignolet will wait until after the World Cup before deciding whether to leave Anfield.
Daily Mail: Reece Oxford wants to stay at Borussia Monchengladbach where he is currently on loan from West Ham United.
Daily Mirror: Aston Villa will try to re-sign Gareth Barry from West Bromwich Albion if they are promoted from the Championship.
The Guardian: Crystal Palace will hold talks next week with Yohan Cabaye and Joel Ward to clarify their future plans.