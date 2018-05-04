Gossip: Just the job for Manchester United?

Ajax winger Justin Kluivert
Friday’s football stories link Dutchman with Old Trafford move....

Daily Mirror: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is interested in a move for Ajax winger Justin Kluivert.

Daily Star: Spurs are considering a £30m move for Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand as well as a deal for Swansea City’s Alfie Mawson.

Goal: Everton are weighing up a move for Marco Silva to replace current boss Sam Allardyce.

ESPN: The Toffees are interested in Anderlecht’s Egyptian forward Mahmoud Hasan.

Daily Mirror: Liverpool want to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic amid interest from Arsenal.

ESPN: Reds’ keeper Simon Mignolet will wait until after the World Cup before deciding whether to leave Anfield.

Daily Mail: Reece Oxford wants to stay at Borussia Monchengladbach where he is currently on loan from West Ham United.

Daily Mirror: Aston Villa will try to re-sign Gareth Barry from West Bromwich Albion if they are promoted from the Championship.

The Guardian: Crystal Palace will hold talks next week with Yohan Cabaye and Joel Ward to clarify their future plans.